Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday as we check out all of the hottest news affecting shares this morning!
We’re knee-deep in earnings season as plenty of companies have announced their latest results.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) stock is rocketing more than 130% after announcing an acquisition agreement.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares are soaring over 109% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock is surging more than 60% with strong early morning trading.
- J-Long (NASDAQ:JL) shares are gaining over 48% one month after going public.
- Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) stock is rising more than 28% with heavy trading this morning.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares are heading over 27% higher after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) stock is climbing more than 27% with the release of its Q4 earnings.
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) shares are increasing by over 23% after announcing a new strategic partnership.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) stock is jumping more than 22% after posting beats in its latest earnings report.
- NFT (NYSEMKT:MI) shares are up over 19% without any clear news this morning.
Top 10 Losers
- Chemours (NYSE:CC) stock is diving more than 26% after changing management due to a probe.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares are tumbling over 24% alongside Phase III clinical trial results.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock is taking a more than 24% beating as Oprah Winfrey leaves its Board of Directors.
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares are sliding over 23% with news of its CEO retiring.
- Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) stock is dropping more than 20% on Thursday morning.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ:BCAN) shares are decreasing over 19% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) stock is falling more than 19% on Thursday.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) shares are slipping over 19% as they come off a recent rally.
- Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) stock is dipping more than 18% with a weak earnings report.
- FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 18% with its Q4 earnings report.
