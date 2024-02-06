Why Is Trio Petroleum (TPET) Stock Down 38% Today?

Trio Petroleum (NYSEMKT:TPET) stock is falling on Tuesday after the oil and gas exploration and development company amended a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this agreement allows Trio Petroleum to expedite the repayment of a $2 million First Tranche Note. It lists three changes included in this amendment.
- Reducing the Floor Price from 35 cents to 15 cents.
- Issuing 2,395,611 shares of TPET stock instead of the cash payment.
- A new obligation to request payments of $250,000 installments to pay back the remaining $1 million principal balance.
How This Affects TPET Stock
Investors aren’t happy about Trio Petroleum using shares instead of cash to pay back the First Tranche Note. That makes sense as it shows weakness from the company while also increasing outstanding shares. Doing so dilutes the stakes of investors holding TPET stock.
With this news comes strong trading for TPET shares on Tuesday. That has more than 1.1 million units on the move this morning. This is quickly closing in on the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.7 million shares.
TPET stock is down 37.7% as of Tuesday morning. The stock was also down 32.8% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.