Why Is WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) Stock Up 22% Today?

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock is rising higher on Thursday as the company’s shares get caught up in the speculative rally of another company’s stock.
WiMi Hologram Cloud is soaring after investors sent shares of MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock surging over 1,000% higher on Wednesday. The positive movement for HOLO stock continues today and it looks like traders are latching onto WIMI stock as well.
That makes sense as these two companies share more than a few qualities. For example, both of them are based out of China and focus on holographic services. WiMi Hologram Cloud uses its services for augmented reality (AR) advertising and other similar products. Meanwhile, MicroCloud Hologram’s major focus is on light detection and ranging (lidar) systems.
WIMI Stock Movement on Thursday
With this speculative trading comes more than 23 million shares of WIMI stock changing hands. That is an incredible surge in trading volume compared to the company’s daily average of about 608,000 shares. Investors will also note that the company’s float is about 107 million units as of this writing.
WIMI stock is up 21.9% as of Thursday morning but only up 13.4% since the start of the year.
