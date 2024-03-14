Is WW Stock on the Brink of Bankruptcy?

WW International (NASDAQ:WW), formerly known as Weight Watchers, has become a penny stock, and its debtors are discussing bankruptcy.
WW stock fell 12% on March 13 and another 3.3% overnight. It was trading early this morning at $2.12 per share, a market cap of just $180 million.
In mid-2021, WW was trading at $36 per share.
The Oprah Effect
Oprah Winfrey started the latest down leg for the stock.
She had been a spokesman for WW and a member of its board. She resigned recently after nine years and is now planning a special heralding new GLP-1 agonists. In announcing her new approach of using drugs, she said she was “done with the shaming.”
The new drugs were originally created to treat diabetes. They have delivered huge gains to Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). Novo Nordisk makes Ozempic and Wegovy. Lilly makes Mounjaro and Zepbound. Both stocks have doubled in just the last year.
For years, WW had used a variety of psychological techniques to help people control their diet and exercise. However, GLP-1 agonists have demonstrated significant and relatively fast weight loss effects.
Last year WW acquired Sequence, a telehealth company that can refer people to doctors prescribing the new drugs, for $106 million. Despite that deal, WW has lost over half its value this year after Lilly launched its own marketing effort called Lilly Direct. WW now calls itself a digital health company rather than a retail brand.
This year, WW tried to get TikTok social media influencers on its side. Bloomberg has called the strategy a failure. Instead, a cottage industry has been created around the drugs’ side effects and people trying to obtain them.
WW Stock: What Happens Next?
WW has lost its spokeswoman and business model. It’s hard to see what it can do against this Oprah Effect.
