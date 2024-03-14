SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

Is WW Stock on the Brink of Bankruptcy?

Oprah Winfrey's decision to leave WW and plug weight loss drugs is killing the company formerly called Weight Watchers

By Dana Blankenhorn, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 14, 2024, 9:45 am EDT

  • WW’s (WW) debtors are discussing bankruptcy.
  • The company once called Weight Watchers has lost its niche to diabetes drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro.
  • The Oprah Effect may be the last straw.
Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

WW International (NASDAQ:WW), formerly known as Weight Watchers, has become a penny stock, and its debtors are discussing bankruptcy.

WW stock fell 12% on March 13 and another 3.3% overnight. It was trading early this morning at $2.12 per share, a market cap of just $180 million.

In mid-2021, WW was trading at $36 per share.

The Oprah Effect

Oprah Winfrey started the latest down leg for the stock.

She had been a spokesman for WW and a member of its board. She resigned recently after nine years and is now planning a special heralding new GLP-1 agonists. In announcing her new approach of using drugs, she said she was “done with the shaming.”

The new drugs were originally created to treat diabetes. They have delivered huge gains to Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). Novo Nordisk makes Ozempic and Wegovy. Lilly makes Mounjaro and Zepbound. Both stocks have doubled in just the last year.

For years, WW had used a variety of psychological techniques to help people control their diet and exercise. However, GLP-1 agonists have demonstrated significant and relatively fast weight loss effects.

Last year WW acquired Sequence, a telehealth company that can refer people to doctors prescribing the new drugs, for $106 million. Despite that deal, WW has lost over half its value this year after Lilly launched its own marketing effort called Lilly Direct. WW now calls itself a digital health company rather than a retail brand.

This year, WW tried to get TikTok social media influencers on its side. Bloomberg has called the strategy a failure. Instead, a cottage industry has been created around the drugs’ side effects and people trying to obtain them.

WW Stock: What Happens Next?

WW has lost its spokeswoman and business model. It’s hard to see what it can do against this Oprah Effect.

On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of Technology’s Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore’s Law, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Tweet him at @danablankenhorn, connect with him on Mastodon or subscribe to his Substack.

