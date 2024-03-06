Why Is Aptorum (APM) Stock Up 346% Today?

Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company announced a merger agreement with YOOV Group.
This will be a reverse merger that will see YOOV shareholders hold 90% of the combined company after the deal is complete. The remaining 10% will belong to current APM stockholders.
To go along with this merger, Aptorum majority investor Jurchen Investment and wholly owned subsidiary Aptorum Therapeutics Limited will take part in a split. That will see this legacy business split into its own entity at the same time the merger takes place. It’s worth noting that Jurchen Investment is controlled by Aptorum Executive Director and CEO Ian Huen.
The merger already has the approval of the boards of both Aptorum and YOOV. Now it just needs approval from shareholders at both companies. The two companies don’t have an expected date for the reverse merger yet.
How This Affects APM Stock Today
Investors are piling into APM stock on Wednesday alongside the merger news. That brings with it heavy trading as some 38 million shares have changed hands as of this writing. For the record, this is well above its daily average trading volume of about 6,500 shares.
APM stock is up 345.5% as of Wednesday morning.
