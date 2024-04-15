Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

The trading week starts with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers worth keeping tabs on for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are public offerings, delisting notices, dividends and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock is rocketing more than 44% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares are soaring over 44% after closing a public offering and insider buying.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock is surging more than 37% after amending its sales agreement.
- Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) shares are rising over 29% after announcing an acquisition deal.
- Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) stock is gaining more than 23% after getting mining permit approval.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares are rising over 16% with incredibly strong early morning movement.
- Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) stock is flying more than 16% higher after falling Friday on delisting news.
- Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares are increasing over 15% without any clear news this morning.
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock is jumping more than 14% after declaring its quarterly dividend.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shares are up over 13% despite a lack of news today.
10 Top Losers
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock is plummeting more than 34% on Monday morning.
- Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) shares are diving over 23% after announcing a clinical hold on a Phase 1 trial.
- NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) stock is tumbling more than 19% following a Friday rally.
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) shares are taking an over 18% beating on delisting news.
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) stock is sliding more than 17% without any obvious news to report.
- Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) shares are dropping over 17% on Monday morning.
- Tracon Pharma (NASDAQ:TCON) stock is decreasing more than 13% after warning investors it only has enough cash to operate until late Q3 2024.
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares are falling over 13% on a proposed public offering.
- OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) stock is slipping more than 12% alongside its latest earnings report.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 12% this morning.
