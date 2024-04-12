Why Is NextPlat (NXPL) Stock Up 34% Today?

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) stock is up on Friday after the mobile satellite services company proposed a merger with its majority-owned subsidiary Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD).
NextPlat will use a wholly-owned subsidiary to combine with Progressive Care, which will result in it surviving the merger but switching to the Progressive Care name. The deal will see RXMD shareholders issued new shares of NXPL stock. The ratio values RXMD at $2.20 each.
NextPlat executive chairman and CEO Charles Fernandez said the following about the merger plan:
“As a result of this business combination, we expect to quickly realize an array of valuable synergies from additional top-line growth to improved bottom-line profitability. These benefits include the ability to expand Progressive Care’s consumer offerings with new OTC products such as our soon-to-be-launched Florida Sunshine brand of premium-grade vitamins and dietary supplements, and significant combined annual cost reductions resulting from the elimination of complexities and redundant public company legal and accounting expenses.”
Details of the NXPL Stock Merger
Investors will note that the support has the approval from both companies’ Boards of Directors. It’s also worth mentioning that NextPlat executives and Board members own a combined 53% stake in Progressive Care.
NextPlat now just needs approval from regulators to move forward with its combination with Progressive Care. This has it expecting the merger to close in the third quarter of 2024.
NXPL stock is up 33.8% on Friday, with more than 35 million shares traded. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 12,700 shares.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
