Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is rocketing more than 55% alongside its Q4 earnings report.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares are soaring over 38% on a firm acquisition proposal.
- VIA Optronics (NYSE:VIAO) stock is surging more than 32% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares are rising over 26% on new drug data.
- Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:CHRO) stock is gaining more than 26% on an update to a secondary stock offering.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares are increasing over 26% with its latest earnings report.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock is climbing more than 24% without any clear news on Wednesday morning.
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) shares are getting a 22% boost as it prepares for delisting.
- Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) stock is jumping 21% despite a lack of news today.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares are up over 19% on a shareholder stake update.
10 Top Losers
- Trilogy Metals (NYSEMKT:TMQ) stock is plummeting more than 22% following an update to its Ambler Access Project.
- Trio Petroleum (NYSEMKT:TPET) shares are diving over 20% after securing senior notes and a purchase agreement.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock is tumbling more than 18% on Wednesday morning.
- Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) shares are taking a close to 18% beating following a rally yesterday.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock is sliding over 16% with the release of its Q4 2023 earnings report.
- Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares are retreating more than 16% after rallying yesterday.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock is pulling back over 16% after rising on Tuesday.
- Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) shares are still falling more than 15% despite canceling a proposed public offering.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock is dropping over 14% after a rally yesterday.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13% on an investor update.
