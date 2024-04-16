Why Is Dynatronics (DYNT) Stock Up 93% Today?

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the medical device company’s shares.
This has more than 6 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 75,000 shares.
It’s worth noting this movement comes without any news from the company. That includes a lack of press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or analyst coverage that would cause a rally.
Another thing to keep in mind is that DYNT is a penny stock. This comes from its low daily average trading volume, prior closing price of 37 cents per share and its market capitalization of $1.808 million.
Why That Matters to DYNT Stock
Being a penny stock brings with it certain properties investors need to be aware of. That includes volatility that is more likely to occur outside of normal trading hours.
This volatility may be caused by retail and day traders pumping up the shares. It could also see them dump the stock once it’s climbed high enough. That could see the price come plummeting back down. Investors will want to think about that before considering a stake in Dynatronics today.
DYNT stock is up 92.8% as of Tuesday morning.
