Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth diving into on Tuesday as we check out all of the biggest changes and the news behind them!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, an acquisition agreement, proposed public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock is rocketing more than 97% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares are soaring close to 55% after releasing its Q4 2023 earnings report.
- Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) stock is surging over 38% after signing an acquisition agreement.
- WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) shares are rising more than 26% following a reverse stock split.
- Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) stock is gaining over 21% on plans to show off an uncrewed vehicle system.
- HNR Acquisition (NYSEMKT:HNRA) shares are increasing more than 18% without any clear news this morning.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock is climbing over 18% despite a lack of news.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares are getting a more than 16% boost without any obvious news to report.
- Global Gas (NASDAQ:HGAS) stock is jumping over 16% on Tuesday morning.
- Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares are up more than 14% today.
10 Top Losers
- Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) stock is diving over 29% on a proposed public offering.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:CLDI) shares are tumbling more than 22% on a proposed public offering.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock is taking an over 22% beating after pricing an underwritten offering.
- MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) shares are sliding more than 15% on Tuesday morning.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock is dropping over 12% this morning.
- Qilian (NASDAQ:QLI) shares are decreasing more than 10% today.
- Indonesia Energy (NYSEMKT:INDO) stock is falling over 10% this morning.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) shares are slipping more than 10% on Tuesday.
- Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock is dipping over 9% today.
- OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.