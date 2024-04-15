Why Is Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) Stock Down 18% Today?

Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) stock is taking a beating on Monday after the company received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Exchange.
The Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff alerted the company to its shares being delisted because its closing price was below $1 per share. That means it doesn’t meet the minimum bid requirement to remain on the exchange.
Mobile Global Esports was first notified of this issue on April 11, 2023. The company was given 180 trading days to adjust the price issue. After failing to do so, it was granted a 180-day extension.
Unfortunately for MGAM investors, Mobile Global Esports has failed to fix the problem with its share price since then. There’s also no option for further extensions to keep it on the Nasdaq Exchange.
What This Means for MGAM Stock
Mobile Global Esports says it won’t be appealing the delisting decision from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff. That will result in the company’s shares being delisted from the Nasdaq Exchange on Thursday.
Following this, shares of MAGM stock will switch over to the OTC Pink Sheets. It also intends to seek deals with additional market makers to allow for the trading of its shares.
MGAM stock is down 18.4% as of Monday morning. The shares were down 60% year-to-date when markets closed on Friday.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.