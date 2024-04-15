Why Is Longeveron (LGVN) Stock Up 48% Today?

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock is up on Monday alongside a couple of pieces of news from the clinical-stage biotechnology company.
First off, investors will note that there’s insider buying they need to know about. Several leaders at the company purchased additional shares of LGVN stock recently.
Starting us off is Longeveron CEO Hashad Mohamed Wa’el Ahmed. He purchased 10,638 shares of LGVN stock for a price of $2.35 per share on Thursday. Now, he has 19,616 shares of the stock in his direct ownership.
Next, Chief Science Officer Joshua Hare bought 106,383 shares on Wednesday and 42,553 shares on Thursday. He also paid $2.35 each and now has a total of 633,280 shares directly held by him.
Finally, board member Rock Soffer bought 106,383 shares on Wednesday and 31,915 shares on Thursday. He paid $2.35 per share and now directly holds 208,534 units of LGVN stock.
LGVN Stock Offering Closes
Investors will also note that LGVN closed out a public offering of its shares last week. This saw it sell 2,234,043 shares combined with warrants for another 2,234,043 shares for $2.35 each. The warrants also have the same exercise price.
Gross proceeds from the offering come to $5.2 million. It will use these funds for the ongoing clinical and regulatory development of Lomecel-B and other corporate purposes.
LGVN stock is up 47.9% as of Monday morning.
