Why Is Bakkt (BKKT) Stock Moving Today?

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) stock has been on a wild ride recently as the company’s shares underwent a reverse stock split last week.
That reverse stock split took place when markets closed on Friday. As a result, traders are starting to see the effects of this split on Monday morning. That’s resulted in some massive jumps and drops in price as exchanges adjust their prices.
The BKKT reverse stock split has Bakkt consolidate 25 shares of its stock into a single share. The company underwent a reverse stock split to boost the price of its shares and regain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s minimum bid price rule.
In addition, the company has adjusted its authorized shares to comply with that reverse stock split, bringing its total authorized shares from 1 billion to 400 million.
BKKT Stock Movement Today
BKKT stock has seen volatility alongside the reverse stock split as its shares are adjusted. That resulted in a 2,610% jump when markets closed on Friday. It also saw the stock fall as much as 92% this morning. There may also be more volatility for the shares once markets open this morning.
According to Yahoo Finance, BKKT share are up slightly on Monday morning. However, Google Finance is reporting the shares are down 50% in pre-market trading.
Investors will find more of the most recent stock market stories below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news for Monday morning! A few examples include why shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) stock are up today as well as the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning. All of that info is ready to go at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Why Is Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Stock Up 41% Today?
- Why Is Inno (INHD) Stock Up 46% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.