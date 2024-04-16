Why Is Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) Stock Up 56% Today?

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock is heading higher on Tuesday alongside its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2023.
In that report, the company posted earnings per share of 5 cents. That’s much better than the -20 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting for the quarter. It’s also a massive improvement over the -76 cents per share from the same period of the year prior.
Unfortunately, its revenue of $10.4 million is less impressive, That missed analysts’ estimate of $12.24 million for the quarter. It’s also a major drop from the $20.2 million reported in Q4 2022.
Here’s what Dragonfly Energy CEO Denis Phares said in the earnings report.
“We are extremely excited about 2024 as the convergence of the new cell manufacturing, the expansion of our customer base and market segments, and the stabilization and return to growth of the RV markets sets the stage for an expected return to growth.”
What’s Next for DFLI Stock?
The company’s guidance for the first quarter of 2024 includes EPS of -13 cents to -17 cents alongside revenue between $12 million and $13 million. For comparison, Wall Street is expecting -15 cents per share on revenue of $14.1 million for the quarter.
DFLI stock is up 55.6% as of Tuesday morning with more than 6 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 293,000 shares.
Investors will find more of the most recent stock market stories below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news ready to go on Tuesday! Among that is what is happening with shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock, the biggest pre-market stock movers and more. All of this info is ready to go at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Why Is Dynatronics (DYNT) Stock Up 93% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- Fisker Stock Soars 120% on New Dealer Partner News Despite Bankruptcy Risk
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.