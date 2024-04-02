Why Are Health Insurance Stocks HUM, UNH, CI Down Today?

Health insurance stocks are falling on Tuesday after President Joe Biden’s administration announced that it won’t increase Medicare Advantage rates for 2025.
This comes as a surprise to health insurance companies, as the government typically increases its rates compared to its initial proposals. In fact, only once in the last decade has it not done so.
That’s bad news for health insurance stocks as it means the companies behind them will be covering more costs. This comes at a time when increased inflation and interest rates are causing medical prices to rise as well.
These increasing costs come alongside patients making more use of their insurance than expected. This has even led to talks of a merger between two major players in the space. However, those discussions broke down over concerns about the Federal Trade Commission blocking the combination.
Let’s check out how this news is affecting health insurance stocks below!
Health Insurance Stocks Down Today
- Humana (NYSE:HUM) stock is down 13.8% as of Tuesday morning.
- UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) stock is falling 6.1% as of this writing.
- Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock is decreasing less than 1% today alongside the news.
