WiSA Technologies (WISA) Stock Pops Another 17% in Major Rally

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) stock is continuing a recent rally on Wednesday after signing a new deal with a major HDTV/PTV brand.
The big news that has investors excited is this being the fourth such brand the company has signed a deal with. This covers a licensing agreement that allows the brand to integrate WiSA Technologies’ WiSA E software into its products.
WiSA Technologies focuses on offering audio features to customers. That includes use with HDTVs, PTVs, soundbars, speakers and more. WiSA E can be “implemented across four HDTV SoC providers, including Realtek, Amlogic, Mediatek, and Novatek.”
Recent WISA Stock Movement
When WiSA Technologies announced this new licensing agreement yesterday, its shares underwent a massive rally alongside heavy trading. That movement is continuing today with additional gains for the company’s shares.
This has WISA stock up 17.1% as of Wednesday morning with more than 44 million shares traded. That’s above its daily average of about 3.4 million shares. However, the stock is still down 59.7% since the start of the year.
