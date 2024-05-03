3 Low-Visibility Stocks With High Potential Returns

An intelligent investor will be able to uncover opportunities often concealed in the stock market’s vast landscape. These three prospects are discreetly positioned to yield substantial growth. The first one has strong cash flow production, reflected in the doubling of its cash balance. It indicates the possibility of strategic investments, shareholder incentives, and operating stability. Its capital allocation approach, including a special cash dividend, emphasizes its focus on sustainable, long-term growth.
Conversely, the second company’s exceptional EBITDA growth and margin improvement are a testament to its resilience in adversity. Despite challenges such as reduced workweeks and unfavorable weather conditions, the company’s savvy pricing strategies have effectively countered cost escalation and propelled regional productivity to unprecedented heights.
However, the third one appears to be a corporation ready for change based on its strategic acquisitions and outstanding operational efficiency. There are solid improvements in adjusted EBITDA YoY, and acquisition integration is going well as the business focuses on growth and dominating its industry.
CompoSecure (CMPO)
With a cash balance of $55 million at the end of Q1 2024, CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) more than doubled its previous year’s level. Strong cash flow creation indicates sound financial standing and operational stability. In addition, it gives CompoSecure options regarding future acquisitions, shareholder incentives, debt repayments, and investments. All of which can spur more growth. Further, the company’s confidence in its ability to derive cash flow and its emphasis on market values reflects the special cash distribution of $0.30 per share.
Moreover, CompoSecure emphasizes long-term sustainable development and shareholder pleasure by integrating ways to increase valuation potency into its capital allocation framework, such as dividends, debt paydowns, and securities repurchases. The business reaffirmed its full-year estimate for 2024, estimating adjusted EBITDA of $147 million to $157 million and net sales of $408 million to $428 million.
Overall, the guidance demonstrates the company’s continued faith in its capacity to achieve its goals. Reliable guidance conveys consistency and predictability, building the street’s confidence and maybe drawing in further funding.
Cemex (CX)
Despite obstacles, including fewer working days and harsh weather, Cemex’s (NYSE:CX) first-quarter EBITDA climbed by 5% year-over-year (YoY). It is setting a record for the business. EBITDA margin increased sequentially and YoY, demonstrating efficient operations and sensible cost control. The EBITDA margin’s 0.5 percentage point YoY growth demonstrates the effectiveness of Cemex’s pricing strategy and its capacity to beat the inflation of input costs.
Further, the company’s robust regional performance is reflected in three out of four market regions. These hold 90% of consolidated EBITDA and have a combined growth rate of 15%. Indeed, because of rising pricing, robust volume, and slowing input cost inflation, Mexico, in particular, broke records for quarterly EBITDA generation. Cement, ready-mix, and aggregate sequential prices increased. This demonstrates the effectiveness of Cemex’s pricing strategy in counteracting the continuous cost rise.
Lastly, Cemex’s pricing strategy effectively preserves or increases margins, as seen by the growth in the ratio of price contribution to cost twice. Hence, Cemex’s capacity to adjust pricing to current inflation levels reflects the sequential pricing accomplishments across all markets and products that followed the first quarter’s price hikes.
PowerFleet (PWFL)
With a solid 141% YoY gain in H2 2023 over H1 and a 110% YoY increase in Q4 2023, PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) saw a notable improvement in adjusted EBITDA. Against macroeconomic headwinds and one-time expenses, the business showed 48% sequential growth in adjusted EBITDA from Q3 to Q4. In Q4, OpEx was unchanged YoY after transaction expenses were taken into account. With OpEx covering Movingdots’ expenditure for the quarter, the Movingdots acquisition was well integrated. Hence, this demonstrated progress toward EBITDA neutrality within two quarters of the acquisition.
Moreover, by strategically acquiring Movingdots, PowerFleet expanded its capabilities and market reach considerably. It is currently negotiating a revolutionary business combination with MiX Telematics. The Movingdots transaction brought in $8 million, easing financial pressures and bolstering operational goals.
Finally, the business completed credit agreements with Bank Hapoalim and Rand Merchant Bank. This resolved capital structure issues and obtained the finance required for the MiX Telematics merger. At the closing of the MiX deal, there was an estimated $40 million in total cash, retaining good liquidity despite the debt committed.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.