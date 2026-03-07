The AI Boom’s Dirty Secret

How One Strategic Shift Created the Biggest Stock in the Market
Before anyone had heard of ChatGPT or the AI revolution that has come to dominate the market, Nvidia (NVDA) was already a successful company best known for one thing: making explosions look better.
If you’ve ever played a modern video game, you’ve seen the result. A rocket slams into a building… the fireball blooms outward… debris scatters in every direction… and the entire scene unfolds as realistically as any Hollywood movie.
The visuals are powered by graphics processing unit (GPU) chips designed to perform thousands of calculations simultaneously. The GPUs enable games to render lifelike worlds in real time.
For most of its history, that was Nvidia’s business.
And it was very successful.
Its chips helped create more immersive games… better picture quality… and increasingly spectacular digital destruction.
Then, engineers realized something else.
The same chips they were using to simulate an explosion down to the smallest spark could also process enormous amounts of data at once. And that made them uniquely suited for a completely different task: training artificial intelligence.
Nvidia didn’t invent AI. But the chipmaker recognized earlier than almost anyone else that AI would require an entirely different kind of computing architecture.
So, the company made a strategic shift – investing heavily in the software and infrastructure needed to harness its GPUs for AI workloads.
As you can imagine, that decision changed everything.
Today, Nvidia is the largest company in the stock market, boasting a valuation of over $4.3 trillion.
The lesson isn’t that AI is important.
It’s that the biggest fortunes often require a strategic shift.
Video games are still a big market, and Nvidia was likely tempted to keep its focus on what made it successful.
Instead, they decided that far greater opportunities were available by shifting their focus away from the past.
The Real Money in Technology Revolutions
When the automobile industry accelerated in the first half of the 20th century, the early excitement centered on carmakers. In 1903, there were more than 250 of them.
But the companies supplying the essential components – steel producers, tire manufacturers, and oil refiners – often made the biggest fortunes.
The same thing happened during the dot-com boom.
Consumers flocked to websites and software platforms. But behind the scenes, a massive infrastructure buildout was taking place – fiber-optic cables, semiconductor fabrication plants, networking equipment, and data centers.
That buildout created the Internet we know today.
AI is following the same pattern.
Mainstream media headlines focus on chatbots, image generators, and consumer applications. But the real story, and the opportunity, may be happening several layers deeper.
Training advanced AI systems requires staggering amounts of computing power. That means more GPUs… more data centers… more electricity… faster networks… and increasingly sophisticated communications technologies to move enormous amounts of information between machines.
In other words, the AI revolution is far more sprawling than what you’re reading about in The Wall Street Journal or seeing on CNBC.
It’s about building the infrastructure that will power the next generation of computing.
How to Play the AI Infrastructure Shift Today
Louis Navellier has spent decades studying these kinds of turning points and helping his readers position themselves appropriately so they can grow their wealth.
Louis has been analyzing markets since the early 1980s. Over that time, he’s built a reputation as one of Wall Street’s leading quantitative investors – using data-driven models to identify companies with the strongest earnings growth, sales momentum, and institutional buying.
His approach has helped him spot numerous major trends long before they became front-page news.
Regular Digest readers probably remember that Louis recommended Nvidia to his readers back in 2005 – long before the company became the dominant force in artificial intelligence computing.
Over the course of his career, he’s identified hundreds of stocks that went on to become major winners, including dozens of 1,000%+ winners
The New York Times, Forbes and Barron’s have all highlighted his work, describing him as an “icon among growth investors” and “one of the most successful fund managers in the country.”
Today, Louis’ system is telling him that we’re entering a new stage of the AI revolution – one where the biggest opportunities may lie not in the consumer applications grabbing headlines, but in the companies quietly supplying the infrastructure behind them.
Who Is Powering the AI Revolution
One of the biggest constraints on artificial intelligence today isn’t software.
It’s electricity.
Training advanced AI systems requires enormous computing power that consumes vast amounts of energy. Modern data centers already use staggering amounts of electricity, and the next generation of AI systems will demand even more.
That’s creating a new bottleneck and a new opportunity.
Louis believes one company positioned to benefit from this shift is Bloom Energy (BE).
Bloom’s roots go back decades. One of the company’s early pioneers helped develop hydrogen fuel cell technology for NASA’s Gemini space program in the 1960s.
Today, Bloom’s systems can convert fuels such as hydrogen, biogas, and natural gas into electricity, providing reliable on-site power for large facilities.
That reliability has made Bloom a popular solution for major corporations, including companies like Google (GOOG), Intel (INTC), FedEx (FDX), Walmart (WMT), Verizon (VZ, and AT&T (T).
But one of the fastest-growing uses for Bloom’s technology is now AI data centers.
Reliable power is critical for these facilities because AI workloads run around the clock and require a stable power supply to support thousands of high-performance processors.
Recently, the company expanded a major partnership with data center operator Equinix (EQIX), providing more than 100 megawatts of power capacity across 19 facilities.
Bloom has also announced that its fuel cells will help power Oracle Cloud Infrastructure data centers – another major AI computing hub.
And as AI infrastructure continues to expand, the demand for reliable on-site power is likely to grow right alongside it.
Since Louis’ recommendation in September, the stock has risen more than 120%.
AI might be powered by algorithms … but first it needs electricity.
BE is still trading well below Louis’ buy below price, so there is still room for this stock to run.
If you’d like to see how Louis is positioning his subscribers for this next phase of the AI revolution, including the companies he believes could benefit most from the massive infrastructure buildout now underway, you can learn more about his latest research here.
Louis has spent more than four decades studying market shifts and identifying companies with the strongest growth characteristics using his quantitative Stock Grader system.
In his latest free presentation, he explains why the AI boom may be entering a new stage and highlights several companies he believes are well-positioned to benefit.
You can read more about that research here.
Are You Positioned for the Market’s Strategic Shift?
Nvidia became the most valuable company in the market because it recognized that the chips designed to power lifelike explosions in games could also power the next generation of computing.
That single strategic shift helped turn a niche graphics company into the backbone of the AI revolution.
If history has taught investors anything, it’s that the companies quietly enabling a technological revolution often turn out to be some of the biggest winners.
Enjoy your weekend,
Luis Hernandez
Editor-in-Chief, InvestorPlace