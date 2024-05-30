New GLP-1 Supply Tracker: Where to Find Weight Loss Drugs Ozempic, Wegovy Near You

A new GLP-1 supply tracker is online that can help find Ozempic near you while also providing supply chain and shortage data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Telehealth startup Ro has launched this new GLP-1 supply tracker on its website. It includes a map of the United States that shows which states are currently reporting shortages of weight-loss drugs.
The GLP-1 supply tracker covers Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs. Among them are Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound, Saxenda and Victoza. The map also shows patients where others are having luck finding these treatments.
New GLP-1 Supply Tracker Updates
In addition to this, users of the website can sign up for notices. That includes getting alerts for when one of the weight-loss drugs listed is no longer in short supply. Healthcare providers can also use the GLP-1 supply tracker to report shortages or supplies being in stock.
Ro CEO Zachariah Reitano said the following about the need for a GLP-1 supply tracker to Fortune:
“The GLP-1 shortage challenges are exacerbated by a lack of accurate, up-to-date, and accessible GLP-1 supply information. Patients deserve better.”
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.