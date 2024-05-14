Race to the Future: EV Stocks That Will Transform the Way We Drive

Consider buying these EV stocks if you want your portfolio to go “green!”
The global automotive industry is undergoing profound transformations right now, with the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) reshaping the landscape. As concerns over climate change intensify and technological advancements accelerate, investors are increasingly turning their attention to companies in this sector.
We present three electrifying EV stocks to buy that’ll make your portfolio go green. These companies offer great solutions to this global problem. All of them are in relative infancy, with growth which could be show-stopping in the upcoming years.
Here are three EV stocks that we think you should invest in:
Li Auto (LI)
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) operates in the electronic vehicle (EV) market in the People’s Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company’s product line comprises MPVs (multi-purpose vehicles) and sport utility vehicles – recording revenue of $123.8 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2023.
While LI stock is down 22.84% year-to-date (YTD). Although this is generally seen as a negative sign, multiple financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and Barclays rate LI stock as “overweight”, suggesting that returns will outshadow the market average for EV stocks. 27 Yahoo Finance analysts predict an average growth rate of 76.5% over the next year.
Additionally, it has great profit and operating margins – 9.45% and 7.28% respectively. Strong R&D, financial performance and global expansion plans make it an attractive investment in the growing EV sector.
Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and accessories in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, as well as a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
RIVN stock has seen year-over-year (YoY) quarterly earnings growth of 82.10% with an overall revenue of 4.98 billon dollars. However, this is counterbalanced by an operating cash flow of -$4.61 billion and a levered free cash flow of -$4.21 billion. While these are traditionally negative signs, it is important to note that Rivian is still a new company– often compared to EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). In the EV sector, which involves R&D, vehicle manufacturing, etc., negative cash flows shouldn’t be a sign of concern for companies that are still growing.
Although some investors are bearish, I am quite bullish about RIVN, and it is among the top EV stocks to buy.
Nio (NIO)
Nio (NYSE:NIO) is involved in the production of smart electric vehicles in China. It offers a collection of five and six-seater electric SUVs, as well as smart electric sedans. Currently, it is trading at $5.07, with a market cap of $10.963 billion.
NIO’s quarterly revenue has YoY growth of 6.50%, and the company has recently produced its 500,000th car. This is with a profit margin of -38.02% and an operating margin of -38.74%, causing some skepticism. However, it is important to note that as the company is growing, it is natural for expenditures to eclipse revenue. Exploring different verticals remedies this; the company aims to enter the U.S. market in 2025.
In a capital-intensive sector such as automobiles, bad financials at an early stage aren’t indicators of poor performance. As the EV sector grows at a CAGR of 15.5% until 2032 in just the US, this company is likely to produce fantastic results.
On the date of publication, Achintya Pasricha did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.