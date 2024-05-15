Short Squeeze Stocks Alert: The Rally Could Already Be Over

The massive meme stocks rally that caused several stocks to see major increases in price this week may already be over. Indeed, the short squeeze of these shares could be running out of steam earlier than expected.
Wolfe Research’s Rob Ginsberg claims as much with his latest coverage of the meme stock frenzy. According to the expert, the sign for this is major meme stocks falling just one day after the squeeze rally started.
Ginsberg said the following about this in a note to clients obtained by CNBC:
“As the past 3 sell signals highlight, we probably are a few days early before this group of stocks violently reverses, but we’re close.”
Let’s check out how much truth there is behind this claim with a look at the latest short squeeze stocks movement below!
Short Squeeze Stocks Falling Today
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is down 30.6% as of Wednesday morning.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is falling 21% as of this writing.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock is dropping 26.3% today.
Ginsberg may be right that the rally is already coming to an end. That would be a disappointing result for investors who were hoping to rekindle the 2021 meme stock rally.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.