Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

The biggest pre-market stock movers are ready to go as we check out all of the hottest news on Friday morning!
Earnings reports continue to be a major mover of shares this morning as companies report their Q1 2024 results.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is rocketing more than 112% alongside its Q1 earnings report and a deal with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares are soaring over 42% with strong pre-market trading on a new deal.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) stock is surging more than 25% after beating Q1 EPS and revenue estimates.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares are rising over 18% without any clear news this morning.
- Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) stock is increasing more than 18% on positive Q1 cash flow.
- Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) shares are climbing over 16% with the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock is heading more than 15% higher alongside Q1 earnings results.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares are jumping over 15% with its latest earnings release.
- SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock is getting a more than 14% boost on increasing demand for its services.
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares are up over 13% despite missing revenue estimates.
10 Top Losers
- Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) stock is crashing more than 68% on an operating update and earnings report.
- Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares are plummeting over 34% alongside its earnings report.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock is diving more than 27% after rallying on earnings yesterday.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are taking an over 26% beating after missing Q1 EPS estimates.
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock is tumbling close to 22% alongside Q1 earnings.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares are sliding more than 16% with its Q1 2024 earnings report.
- Zomedica (NYSEMKT:ZOM) stock is falling over 13% after missing Q1 revenue estimates.
- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) shares are dropping more than 13% on lackluster Q1 revenue.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock is decreasing over 12% with its latest earnings report.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 12% with lagging earnings and revenue.
