Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- XChange Tec.Inc (NASDAQ:XHG) stock is rocketing more than 92% with strong pre-market trading.
- Logistic Properties (NYSEMKT:LPA) shares are soaring 60% without any clear news this morning.
- Nuburu (NYSEMKT:BURU) stock is surging close to 53% with heavy early morning trading today.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares are increasing over 44% on a Ready, Willing and Able agreement for funding.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock is gaining more than 25% on a clinical collaboration agreement.
- Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) shares are heading over 24% higher without any obvious news today.
- Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) stock is rising more than 23% on an acquisition agreement.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares are climbing over 23% after beating EPS estimates for Q1.
- A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) stock is jumping more than 22% on Friday.
- Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) shares are up over 18% despite a lack of news.
10 Top Losers
- Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) stock is plummeting more than 41% ahead of a rights offering later today.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares are diving over 28% after rallying yesterday on cancer data.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock is tumbling more than 24% after cutting guidance.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares are taking an over 15% beating despite strong Q1 earnings.
- SentinelOne (NYSE:S) stock is dropping more than 14% even after beating estimates.
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares are falling over 13% after a rally yesterday.
- Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) stock is decreasing more than 12% this morning.
- Paranovus Entertainment (NASDAQ:PAVS) shares are slipping over 11% on Friday morning.
- JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) stock is dipping more than 10% today.
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% on Friday.
