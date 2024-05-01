Why Is Cemtrex (CETX) Stock Down 40% Today?

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company launched a public offering of its shares.
This public offering has the company selling 5,056,179 shares of CETX stock at an assumed price of $1.78 per share. This price may be different depending on negotiations with underwriters. Each unit also comes with one Series A Warrant and one Series B Warrant.
These warrants can each be exercised for an additional share of CETX stock. The exercise price for the warrants matches the assumed price of shares in the public offering. They are exercisable immediately. The Series A ones expire in two and a half years and the Series B ones expire in five years.
Underwriters also have a 45-day option to acquire another 758,427 shares in the offering for the offering price. Aegis Capital Corp is the underwriter for this offering.
CETX Stock Standstill Agreement
Other news from Cemtrex includes a standstill agreement with Streeterville Capital, LLC. This has Streeterville Capital, LLC agreeing not to redeem two of its secured notes for one year. The firm also extended the maturity date for the notes. This has Cemtrex agreeing to pay the greater of $4 million from share sales over the next year.
CETX stock is down 40.4% as of Wednesday morning with some 457,000 shares traded. That’s well above its daily average of about 61,000 shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.