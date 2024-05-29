Why Is Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) Stock Up 188% Today?

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after the smartglasses company announced a partnership to launch a new line of Eddie Bauer devices.
Innovative Eyewear is launching this new line as the Eddie Bauer Smart Eyewear collection. One of the biggest features worth noting is that the devices will have voice access to ChatGPT.
Innovative Eyewear notes that the collection includes four distinct styles that all feature polarized sunglass lenses. It also marks the first sale of smartglasses without rims.
Innovative Eyewear CEO Harrison Gross said the following about the launch.
“This collection exemplifies our commitment to merging fashion and function, catering to the modern, adventurous lifestyle that Eddie Bauer embodies. We believe this is our most premium product to-date, with a combination of high-end finishes, tried and true frame contours and powerful tech accessories to deliver a smartglass experience like no other.”
How This Affects LUCY Stock
LUCY stock is seeing heavy trading on Wednesday alongside the Eddie Bauer collaboration. This has more than 412 million shares of the stock changing hands. That’s a massive increase in trading volume compared to the company’s daily average of about 17.1 million shares.
LUCY stock is up 187.8% as of Wednesday morning.
