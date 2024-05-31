Why Is MongoDB (MDB) Stock Down 24% Today?

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock is falling on Friday after the general-purpose database platform operator cuts its guidance in its first-quarter fiscal 2025 report
The bad news for MDB stock starts with the company’s adjusted earnings per share guidance of 46 cents to 49 cents per share for Q2. That would miss Wall Street’s estimate of 58 cents per share.
Revenue guidance for the quarter isn’t much better at between $460 million to $464 million. That would also see it missing analysts’ revenue estimate of $470.4 million for the period.
Adding to that is the company’s fiscal 2025 EPS outlook of $2.15 to $2.30. That’s below its prior guidance of $2.27 to $2.49. It’s also worse than Wall Street’s estimate of $2.50 per share.
The company’s revenue guidance for fiscal 2025 ranges from $1.88 billion to $1.9 billion. Its previous outlook was for revenue of $1.9 billion to $1.93 billion during the year. This also puts the updated guidance below analysts’ estimate of $1.93 billion.
MDB Stock Drops Despite Earnings Beat
MongoDB’s performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was better than expected. The company reported adjusted EPS of 51 cents alongside revenue of $450.6 million. Both of these beat out Wall Street’s estimates of 40 cents per share on revenue of $439.7 million.
MDB stock is down 23.9% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.