Why Is XChange Tec.Inc (XHG) Stock Up 97% Today?

XChange Tec.Inc (NASDAQ:XHG) stock is on the rise Friday with heavy trading as it takes over where FLJ Group left off.
XChange Tec.Inc was a subsidiary of FLJ Group that underwent a governance restructuring last week. This saw it adopt the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Fourth Amended and Restated Articles of Association on May 21.
With that change comes a share capital of $48 million for XChange Tec.Inc. This is split across its Class A and Class B ordinary shares as well as its preferred shares.
All of this follows troubles for FLJ Group. The company was facing delisting after the Nasdaq Exchange rejected its appeal to remain on the market. Now, XHG stock is trading instead of FLJ stock.
XHG Stock Market Movement
With all of this news comes heavy trading of XHG stock on Friday morning. As of this writing, more than 9.2 million shares of the stock have changed hands, well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.6 million shares.
XHG stock is up 97.1% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.