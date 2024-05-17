Why Is Rent the Runway (RENT) Stock Up 15% Today?

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock is on the rise Friday after the company announced the date for its next earnings report.
Rent the Runway will release its Q1 2024 earnings report after markets close on June 6, 2024. The company will follow this up with a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.
Investors will want to keep an eye on the company’s EPS and revenue during this earnings report. Wall Street is expecting it to report EPS of -$7.43 alongside revenue of $73.73 million.
Depending on how Rent the Runway performs on June 6, it could be a major catalyst for RENT stock. The real question is if it will be a positive or negative catalyst for the company’s shares.
RENT Stock Movement Today
RENT stock may also be catching the interest of meme stock traders today. The company’s float is only about 2.06 million shares and its short interest is sitting at 13.11%.
However, RENT stock also isn’t seeing heavy trading today. Only about 447,000 shares have been traded as of this writing. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of about 1.4 million shares.
RENT stock is up 15.3% as of Friday morning and is up 250.5% year-to-date.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.