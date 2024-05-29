Why Is Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Stock Up 80% Today?

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the obesity and metabolic diseases management company’s shares.
This has more than 21.3 million shares of RSLS stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.5 million shares.
This comes without any news from Reshape Lifesciences. There’s also no analyst coverage that would cause the rally. However, investors will note that the float of RSLS stock is fairly low at 20.79 million units.
It’s also worth keeping in mind that RSLS is a penny stock. This comes from its low closing price of 21 cents and market capitalization of just $4.874 million.
What That Means for RSLS Stock
Being a penny stock comes with certain problems. That includes the ability for traders to pump and dump shares. This is possible due to the low entry point.
This may be what’s happening to RSLS stock today. If so, investors will want to be wary as the stock could come crashing back down soon once the pump is over.
RSLS stock is up 79.5% as of Wednesday morning. The stock was down 23% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
