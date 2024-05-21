Worldwide Takeover: 3 Stocks Poised for Global Domination

Consider buying these stocks if you want your portfolio to grow!
The global stock market is undergoing profound transformations right now, with the rapid globalization of traditional companies, as well as the decentralization of the world’s largest companies, with many rising out of Asia, as opposed to the 20th and 21st centuries, which saw a great increase in companies which arose in the West.
Today, I have focused on three stocks that I think have great potential in both the domestic and international markets and offer great solutions to various global problems. Additionally, all these companies have great growth potential, making them great stocks poised for global dominance.
Here are three stocks that I think you should invest in:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is a semiconductor manufacturer offering international access to chip fabrication and engineering services, being best known for manufacturing chips for industry giants such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). TSM is trading at $153+ with a market cap of ~$680 billion.
Revenue estimates are stable, ranging from $19.74 to $20.01 billion for this quarter. Additionally, TSM regularly beats estimates, with EPS surprising investors by 4.50% last quarter. Revenue and earnings held still, with quarterly YoY revenue growth of 16.50%, and quarterly YoY earnings growth at 8.90%.
The semiconductor sector has a projected CAGR of 12.2% until 2029. However, factors such as market volatility, supply and demand shocks, and geopolitical tensions could cause this growth to stagnate. To mitigate these risks, TSM is diversifying its factories out of East Asia and into more stable countries, which is why this stock is a buy.
Celsius (CELH)
Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) develops, processes, markets, distributes and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and internationally.
CELH stock has seen year-over-year (YoY) quarterly revenue growth of 36.80% with an overall revenue of 1.41 billion dollars. Like TSM stock, Celsius regularly beats estimates, and EPS surprised investors by 42.10% last quarter. Celsius Holdings has had a profit margin of 18.63% along with an operating margin of 23.39% which further solidifies its appeal as a stock poised for global domination.
The global energy drink market is still a growth market anticipated to outpace economic expansion by a wide margin. Celsius has to face some fierce competitors – companies like Red Bull and Monster. But great financials, an innovative product line, and plans to go international make CELH stock a must-buy.
ServiceNow (NOW)
ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) provides end-to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and internationally. Currently, it is trading at ~$771, with a market cap of ~$158 billion.
NOW stock has quarterly earnings growth of 131.30% and a huge positive operating cash flow of $3.84 billion. This has led analysts to set a price target of $860.88, representing a 12.5% growth potential. This is combined with the fact that both earnings and revenue have seen steady growth over the last few years.
Additionally, NOW has started to expand hiring by increasing the number of Salesforce employees it hires; with Salesforce being its biggest competitor. Stealing high-quality workers, great financials, and the opportunity to grow in an international market make this top-rated technology growth stock a buy.
On the date of publication, Achintya Pasricha did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.