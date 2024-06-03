3 AI Stocks that Wall Street Loves Almost as Much as Nvidia

One can barely go far today without seeing or hearing the term AI. Artificial intelligence, or AI, has grown exponentially. Many of the world’s greatest minds have touted AI as the next great technology and a moment reminiscent of the invention of the internet. There you have it, then, investors. We can make ourselves available to this technological revolution with AI stocks.
Here are three AI stocks to own in every growth portfolio.
Meta Platforms (META)
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is a social media and technology giant whose flagship products include Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. There is an aggressive investment in AI to improve its ad targeting and content recommendation systems, radically improving user engagement and advertising revenue on its platform. Analysts forecast this stock to trade within a price range of $271.42-$531.49 in one year with an average of $480.
At Meta, AI is taken seriously. It has even produced advanced AI models for content moderation, extended, and now virtual reality. In the company’s strategy for creating rich metaverse experiences, these AI-driven projects play a very important role. As Meta announced in a statement, the AI Research SuperCluster or RSC, will rank among the fastest AI supercomputers in the world. It will also be used to push the company’s AI capabilities.
With a P/E ratio of 29.01x and an FWD earnings estimate of $17.40, it’s in a great position in valuation and growth. As such, investors should consider adding it.
Oracle (ORCL)
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is a leading enterprise software and cloud computing service provider. Its Oracle Autonomous Database is one of the advanced artificial intelligence-powered solutions that is changing how businesses manage data. Analysts at Yahoo Finance predict that Oracle will trade between $99.26 and $142.40 within the next year, averaging $137.
However, Oracle’s built AI elements and cloud services automate the data/frameworks very efficiently. It makes businesses productive and significantly reduces operational costs. Recently, Oracle announced Cloud Infrastructure AI services. This also reflects how a company can be devoted to infusing its offering with AI.
With a P/E ratio of 37.65x and a forward earnings estimate of $3.71, Oracle is a great stock with the company behind its leading innovations in AI-driven cloud services that can transform the entire enterprise software market. Thus, it is well-positioned as a leader in enterprise solutions and a desirable stock for AI investors.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) designs, develops and manufactures high-performance servers and storage for use in AI and machine learning computers. Innovative hardware as a machine has enhanced the demand for AI infrastructure. Yahoo Finance analysts expect Super Micro will trade in the one-year price range of $213.08-$1,229.00.
Apart from making its tools and components, Super Micro has focused on AI-optimized products. It’s one of the chief facilitators of the advancement of AI in various industries, from data centers to self-driving cars. Lately, it introduced an AI-optimized server that provides better performance for AI and HPC workloads.
With a forward earnings estimate of $14.90, Super Micro is a highly relevant player in AI because of strategic investments in AI hardware innovations. These investments allow it to grow its revenue and earnings and attracts significant attention from Wall Street analysts.
On the date of publication, Ian Hartana and Vayun Chugh did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.