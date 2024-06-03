3 Bargain Stocks With Big Upside to Buy for Less Than $10

Purchasing the best bargain stocks under $10 presents a special chance for investors looking for large potential returns without making a sizable initial investment. These three forward-thinking businesses represent strong development potential and astute execution in their respective industries.
It is vital to comprehend these companies since they provide a combination of robust financial performance, flexibility in the market and creative approaches that have the potential to generate substantial capital gains. By examining these businesses, investors looking to expand their holdings with reasonably priced but highly promising equities might find chances that they might have missed otherwise.
The discussion centers around companies from distinct industries, each demonstrating notable performance based on key industry metrics such as net income growth, market penetration, and business model stability. These examples highlight how businesses in varied sectors leverage unique strategies to enhance their market positions and financial health.
These companies are similar in their strategic efforts to turn possible obstacles into exceptional growth, which has allowed them to distinguish themselves as the best bargain stocks under $10.
Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) leads in financial services in Argentina, offering numerous banking and financial products. The company’s net income had a massive surge. From AR$2.2 billion in Q1 2023 to AR$46.5 billion in Q1 2024, it holds an over 20X year-over-year (YoY) rise. Similarly, the bottom line uplifted by 36.4%, from AR$34.1 billion in Q4 2023 to AR$46.5 billion in Q1 2024. This progress is derived from streamlining processes, merging businesses, increasing the portfolio of lucrative items, and improving cross-selling.
Moreover, compared to AR$ 6.6 billion in Q1 2023 and AR$ 61.2 billion in Q4 2023, the profit before tax uplifted dramatically to AR$ 72.4 billion in Q1 2024. This amounts to a sequential boost of 18.3% and a YoY moonshot of almost 998%. The sequential improvement derived from a drop in other costs, a boost in net financial income, a fall in net loan loss provisions and a decrease in expenses.
Overall, with a remarkable YoY boost in attributable net income, the firm stands out among bargain stocks under $10 due to its strong growth and strategic execution.
Airgain (AIRG)
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) specializes in embedded modems, internet of things (IoT) antennas and customized devices for sophisticated wireless connections. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company demonstrated solid sales growth and successful market penetration in Q1 2024. Its Q1 revenues of $14.2 million exceeded the middle of its projected range, showing its ability to navigate challenging market conditions and deliver strong results.
Additionally, this growth was driven by the enterprise segment, with sales reaching $8.9 million. This segment holds a 92% sequential growth, driven by embedded modems, IoT antennas and bespoke solutions. Enterprise sales climbed by more than 5% year over year. Sales in the consumer sector were $3.5 million, up $0.3 million sequentially. This is primarily a result of shipments to a Tier 1 mobile network operator. Further, due to inventory adjustments, the automobile market’s revenues dropped by $0.4 million sequentially. Yet, the total contribution of $1.8 million remains significant.
Overall, the company can meet demands, as reflected in considerable shipments of embedded modems and bespoke solutions. To conclude, these strong fundamentals make this company an appealing candidate for the list of bargain stocks under $10, offering significant growth potential.
PowerFleet (PWFL)
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) uses a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-centric business model to offer cutting-edge fleet management solutions. Service revenue climbed by 14% YoY in 2023 on a constant currency basis. With that, North America led the way with a 16% gain. Q4 2023 had the highest revenue in six quarters, with a total revenue of $34.5 million, up 9% YoY on a constant currency basis. Service revenue climbed by 16% YoY during the quarter. This was primarily due to robust sales in North America and higher-margin product conversions.
Additionally, PowerFleet has transitioned from lower-margin hardware sales to high-margin, recurring service revenues, a strategic move that has significantly improved its overall profitability. This shift is particularly evident in the North American market, where the Unity platform is gaining widespread consumer adoption, leading to a solid increase in North American service revenue.
Finally, despite macroeconomic headwinds in Israel, PowerFleet’s revenue transformation approach has proven effective, positioning the company as one of the bargain stocks under $10 with enhanced revenue stability and promising growth prospects.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.