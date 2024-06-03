3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Sell in June Before They Crash & Burn

Blue-chip stocks to sell should be on investors’ radars amidst the economic uncertainty. Interest rates have held steady at elevated levels, and the Federal Reserve is maintaining a cautious stance on future cuts. Moreover, while recent tech earnings have been relatively impressive, the broader market outlook remains uncertain.
It’s easy to understand why investors gravitate towards blue-chip stocks. These stocks offer stability and reliability, with underlying businesses having track records of robust performance, sound financials and strong market positions. However, not every blue-chip stock is created equal, so it’s important to be circumspect.
This article covers three blue-chip stocks to sell, up against multiple headwinds that continue weighing down their operating performances. Additionally, doubts about their long-term prospects add a layer of risk to their stock market performance. Hence, it’s best to steer clear of these stocks.
Blue-Chip Stocks to Sell: Boeing (BA)
Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE:BA) have experienced massive turbulence. BA stock has tanked more than 31% year-to-date (YTD) due to renewed safety concerns that are shaking investor confidence. Though its management is doing its best to repair the firm’s tarnished reputation, the market will continue casting a skeptical eye on BA stock for now.
Moreover, in reigniting investor interest in its stock, its management prioritizes financial measures such as share repurchases over research and development expenditures. Though this financial engineering may benefit the firm over the near term, it will only make matters worse.
Compounding its challenges, Boeing recently informed its suppliers of a three-month delay in a critical production milestone for the 737 jet family. Moreover, Bank of America analysts revised their outlook, projecting Boeing’s earnings and free cash flow will fall short of prior estimates for the next few years. The revised forecast is mainly linked to the elongated timeline for increasing deliveries of the popular 737 jetliners.
McDonald’s (MCD)
With tensions escalating in the Middle East and commodity prices climbing, McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) near-term outlook looks wobbly. The fast-food giant witnessed a notable slowdown across key metrics in its first quarter (Q1), indicating serious challenges. Q1 global comparable sales edged up by just 1.9%, falling behind analyst consensus estimates of 2.3%. Moreover, these results have lagged significantly behind last year’s robust 12.6% growth in the prior-year period.
While U.S. comparable sales nearly met projections, the international figures tell a different tale. Its international and developmental licensed markets segments lagged behind estimates by 50 and 100 basis points, respectively.
The Middle East conflict has had a material impact on MCD’s results, overshadowing gains in regions like Japan and Europe. As the conflict enters its eighth month with uncertain future impacts, McDonald’s is up against a complex geopolitical environment, signaling a turbulent path ahead.
Intel (INTC)
Chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) faces major duress as it confronts multiple challenges, casting a shadow over its future. It recently delivered an underwhelming Q1 report, marked by weaker-than-expected guidance for the upcoming quarter. Top-line growth for the second-quarter (Q2) is expected to fall between $12.5 billion and $13.5 billion, falling behind the $13.61 billion analyst expectations.
Looking into the future, Intel’s prospects could be influenced by the escalating political tensions between the U.S. and China. The complex geopolitical situation could lead to potentially heavy tariffs on imports, potentially disrupting Intel’s cost structure and supply chain.
This comes at a time when Intel is looking to transform itself effectively into a leading foundry by 2030. However, it is up against major financial risks and uncertainty due to major capital requirements and the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. Hence, its leadership’s optimistic narrative is divorced from its financial realities and long-term operational challenges.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines