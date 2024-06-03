3 Cheap Stocks Under $50 to Buy Aggressively Now

Finding promising yet undervalued stocks remains a challenge in today’s high-priced market. While cheap stocks offer the potential for high returns, identifying them requires thorough analysis beyond just low share prices or market caps. Metrics like forward price-earnings or price-sales ratios, earnings per share growth and free cash flow are crucial but not definitive.
Identifying top-tier stocks in financial markets is crucial for investors eyeing growth opportunities. These companies lead their industries with innovation and profitability, supported by strong fundamentals in business practices, competitive positioning and transformative technologies.
Whether revolutionizing computing environments with advanced processors, expanding AI-driven digital ecosystems, or advancing AI and data centers, these firms offer compelling reasons for investors to seek promising yet undervalued stocks. Here are three under $50 stocks investors should hoard now for substantial long-term gains.
Bank of America (BAC)
Regarding solid stock choices with strong company backgrounds and financials, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is a stock investors may want to pay attention to. The bank is currently thriving in the economy’s current high-interest rate environment. Bank of America’s net interest income surged to $14 billion in Q1 alone. Average deposit balances surged by nearly $14 billion to almost $2 trillion, bolstering Bank of America’s common equity Tier 1 ratio to $197 billion, exceeding regulatory standards by 184 basis points.
While index funds generally match market returns, selecting standout stocks can significantly boost returns. For instance, BAC shares rose 41% in the past year, outperforming the market’s 24% return. However, long-term shareholders saw a 5.0% decline over three years.
Considering this, it’s crucial to assess whether the company’s core fundamentals drove its long-term performance or if inconsistencies exist. As Benjamin Graham paraphrased, short-term market sentiment can fluctuate while long-term value prevails. Despite Bank of America’s 13% decline in earnings per share over the last year, its share price increased, suggesting the market’s focus might not align with EPS metrics alone.
Fortis (FTS)
Fortis (NYSE:FTS) operates similarly to many other utility stocks, benefiting from stable operations and dividend payouts. Despite declining demand due to high bond yields, Fortis offers a compelling dividend yield of 4.4%. Analysts project its shares to trade between $61 and $63, making it an attractive option ahead of anticipated rate cuts.
With stable market regulations and long-term contracts, Fortis anticipates steady customer and revenue expansion. Known for its consistent dividends, it achieved “Dividend King” status last year with 50 consecutive years of dividend increases. Despite higher debt typical in the sector, anticipated low interest rates may enhance Fortis’ valuation, particularly if it surpasses EPS expectations.
Pinterest (PINS)
Recently, it announced its Q1 2024 financial report, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) impressed market analysts, marking another milestone. Revenues reached $740 million, with Global Monthly Active Users reaching 518 million. Pinterest also revealed a GAAP net loss of $25 million while reaching a $113 million EBITDA.
Pinterest CEO Bill Ready emphasized the company’s excellent Q1, which has been its fastest-growing revenue since 2021. He attributed this success to investments in AI and enhancements in shoppability, which have driven greater advertiser returns and access to performance budgets. Ready emphasized Pinterest’s focused execution, unveiling new products and user experiences that resonate strongly with its market.
Additionally, Pinterest unveiled Performance+, akin to Meta Platforms’ Advantage+ ad tool, enhancing its AI capabilities amid recovery from the 2021 crash. Moreover, Pinterest will focus more on its content-recommendation algorithm through AI innovations. Although a 140% rise last year was quite slow, shares have been stable at over $85.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.