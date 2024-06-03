3 Hot Cryptos to Buy if You Only Have $100

The crypto market hasn’t been performing very well recently. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has failed to hold above the $70,000 resistance level for months. At the time of writing, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has since declined to the $65,000 range. However, this is a minor decline compared to many altcoins that have fallen by 20-40% in just the past week alone. Most altcoins are simply mirroring Bitcoin’s move to the downside with an amplified effect, but they rarely yield any gains when Bitcoin moves up. Thus, Bitcoin’s dominance remains incredibly high. Historically speaking, the so-called altseason investors have expected should have kicked in by now. Unfortunately, we’ve yet to see such a rally in altcoins materialize.
Regardless, I am still optimistic. I think that Bitcoin could see a second rally, which would especially benefit altcoins. This is what happened back in late 2021, and with the halving supply crunch starting to build up, I think there is a good chance of this playing out again.
Thus, I think buying up some solid cryptos right now is still a good idea. Some cryptos have still remained resilient this past week, and they could keep climbing if the tide turns. Here are three such hot cryptos to consider right now.
Toncoin (TON-USD)
Toncoin (TON-USD) has been one of the most best-performing crypto projects in this current cycle. TON is up 437% over the past year as of the time of writing, and it has also been one of the only crypto projects that has been in the green over this past week.
This project is based on Telegram. You may have heard of it, as it is one of the fastest-growing privacy-focused apps. Telegram is basically like WhatsApp, but it has some nice features, like hiding your number. Many users who feel like they are censored in the mainstream have moved to Telegram and have started making their own channels on the app. Notably, Telegram currently has over 2 billion cumulative downloads. Given these numbers, I think Toncoin is set to ride these secular tailwinds higher over the long-run.
This project wants to create a privacy-focused ecosystem based on the Telegram app using TON. Additionally, users can also buy Telegram premium using TON, without giving away any personal info. Thus, I think it is one of the hot cryptos with actual utility that’s worth buying here.
Uniswap (UNI-USD)
Uniswap (UNI-USD) is a decentralized exchange platform. This DEX operates mainly on the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain. The project simplifies transacting within the Ethereum ecosystem with a token swap platform. It is the most popular option for traders in the market, meaning you’ve likely used it if you aren’t using centralized exchanges.
Impressively, this crypto is up 10% over the past week, whereas almost all other cryptos have declined during the same timeframe. I think Uniswap could become an even hotter investment if the broader crypto market cooperates. I still think the crypto market could reach higher highs in the coming months due to an incoming supply crunch post-halving, and much of that momentum could spill into altcoins on the Ethereum ecosystem. This should lead to a lot more volume on Uniswap.
Uniswap’s market capitalization was nearly $21 billion at its peak during the last cycle. If you think altcoins are going to trade higher going forward, I believe multi-bagger gains are still in play for Uniswap.
Monero (XMR-USD)
Monero (XMR-USD) is by far the most popular privacy project in the crypto market. People tend to attribute privacy and confidentiality to all crypto transactions, but that could not be further from the truth. In fact, I would say that crypto is even easier to trace than traditional banking methods, as long as you have all the tools.
For example, all transactions on most exchanges can be screened along with all the amounts and addresses. Most exchanges have know your customer (KYC) protocols in place, so it is not difficult at all to find out everything related to a specific transaction. However, this is thankfully not the case with all blockchains. Monero is one of the only blockchains where everything is fully hidden. The encryption here is exceptionally strong, meaning even the IRS spent around $1 million to break the encryption. However, even the best of the best are unlikely to yield any positive results from such endeavors.
I think once the altseason starts, Monero and other privacy coins could have big upside moving forward. There are certainly other options for investors to consider in the privacy coin space. But none are as time-tested as Monero. Accordingly, this project remains one of the top altcoins I think could soar, if the stars align.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.