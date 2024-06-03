3 New Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $1 Million

New cryptos can be one of the best ways to make a huge amount of money from a modest principal. However, it can also be one of the best ways to lose your principal, as crypto startups are not safe investments by any means.
That said, as long as you know the risks and size carefully, I believe it is worth investing some spare change here. These cryptos could easily deliver multibagger returns overnight due to their small sizes. Moreover, I believe the altseason will likely happen within a year as rate cuts come. It could be the spark that sends these crypto startups much higher.
Here are three new cryptos to buy that should be on your watch list.
Okratech Token (ORT-USD)
Okratech Token (ORT-USD) is an ecosystem of “multiple tools.” It has OrtJob and OrtWeb3. I’m personally more interested in the first one, as it is the only one of its kind that I have come across. OrtJob is basically bringing a decentralized version of Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR). If you haven’t heard of it, it is a website where freelancers worldwide go to sell their work. However, setting yourself up on Fiverr can be difficult due to banking and legal constraints, and there are also certain types of work you can’t do there that a decentralized platform allows. In my opinion, OrtJob is a very good concept.
As for OrtWeb3, it has over 150 tools for Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 web design. It also includes SEO and tech tools, and I think once Web 3.0 takes off, this OrtWeb3 segment could become very popular. I haven’t heard of any other project in these niche segments, so Okratech has a solid moat.
This crypto currently has a market cap of just $3.1 million right now, and does not trade on a major exchange. I believe it has multibagger upside potential, as it can get many exchanges once more people learn about the use cases here.
Mintlayer (ML-USD)
Mintlayer (ML-USD) is another relatively new crypto that I’m bullish on. It has had explosive growth in early 2024, along with many other AI and DeFi altcoins. That growth has stalled, and the trends have reversed over the past few months, with ML down 74% from its all-time highs.
That said, I think this project still has substantial upside from here. I expect the trends to change again, as volumes across many exchanges have been rising recently. Meme coins are to thank for this, as they’ve been rallying across many chains. What’s special about Mintlayer is that it is a DeFi that focuses on Bitcoin (BTC-USD). It has a layer-2 solution that lets people make smart contracts and dapps on top of the Bitcoin blockchain.
There are other projects that do the same, but Mintlayer is the only startup I have come across that focuses specifically on DeFi. It has a market cap of just $16 million as of writing, so I think it can take off considerably as trading volumes increase.
Blue Kirby (KIRBY-USD)
Speaking of meme coins taking off, I think Blue Kirby (KIRBY-USD) could do so in the coming months. This is a crypto that had a “soft rug” earlier this year and is admittedly a very high-risk, high-reward bet. The token distribution has improved significantly since then, and the crypto has found a steady support level.
The main reason why I’m bullish is that it is on the Fantom (FTM-USD) blockchain. This blockchain has been one of the most bullish ones in the recent bull run, and with the recent meme coin hype, I believe a lot of investors in that particular ecosystem could start investing in Blue Kirby. Fantom’s market cap is at $2 billion right now, and this crypto is actually one of the most traded cryptos on SpookyFi, the most popular decentralized exchange on Fantom.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.