3 Penny Stocks to Buy if You Want to Spend Less and Earn More

Investing in penny stocks can be a thrilling way to explore the potential for substantial gains. Despite their inherent risks, these stocks often appeal to adventurous investors looking to diversify their portfolios without breaking the bank.
Penny stocks are particularly attractive due to their potential for rapid growth. This makes them a compelling choice for those looking to increase their earnings without a substantial investment. Innovations in sectors like biotechnology and space tech are creating opportunities for small companies to carve out niches that could lead to rapid growth.
As we explore investing opportunities, certain penny stocks are drawing attention for their promising business models and market positions. Whether it’s a breakthrough in technology, a strategic partnership, or an innovative product launch, these companies show potential for growth and profitability. Here are three penny stocks that are poised to provide value, offering a chance to spend less and possibly earn more in the ever-evolving market landscape.
Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is making significant strides in the biopharmaceutical sector. Founded in 1998 and re-established in 2008 after a brief period under the wing of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Esperion redirected its focus towards combating high LDL cholesterol – a prevalent issue tied to heart disease.
Under the leadership of President and CEO Sheldon Koenig, Esperion recently achieved two major milestones: the FDA approval of an expanded label for its flagship drugs, Nexletol and Nexlizet, and a patent extension for bempedoic acid. These developments are foundational for the company’s strategy to target an addressable market of approximately 70 million patients.
Esperion’s first quarter report in 2024 demonstrated a significant 466% year-over-year revenue growth. The company’s balance sheet improved dramatically, bolstered by a $100 million settlement from Daiichi Sankyo Europe, enhancing its financial stability. With a cash reserve of $226 million, Esperion is positioned to sustain its commercial operations and foster long-term growth.
Geron Corporation (GERN)
Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is working on treating hematological malignancies with its flagship product, Imetelstat. This innovative therapy targets the telomerase enzyme, which is crucial in the proliferation of cancer cells. The drug offers a novel approach to treating serious blood disorders such as myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and myelofibrosis.
Imetelstat recently received FDA approval, which has caused a surge in the company’s stock. This approval positions the company as a competitor to Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Merck (NYSE:MRK), both of which offer another therapy for lower-risk MDS patients.
From a financial perspective, the commercialization of Imetorstat represents a substantial opportunity for Geron. Imetelstat could achieve significant market penetration, given the large proportion of MDS patients inadequately served by current therapies. Geron’s strategic preparations for a potential market launch suggest confidence in Imetelstat’s commercial prospects. This could transform the company’s financial health and shareholder value.
With its pioneering approach to treating a complex disease, Geron is poised to redefine standards and underscore the importance of targeted therapies in cancer treatment.
Intuitive Machines (LUNR)
Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) distinguished itself as a comprehensive provider of lunar and orbital services, with a bold vision of extending human activity to the moon and beyond.
The company operates through four main business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. Each segment contributes uniquely to the company’s mission of making lunar access routine. The company’s strategic focus on NASA’s lunar missions through initiatives like the Artemis project highlights its pivotal role in shaping the next era of space exploration.
The company achieved a historic milestone with the successful completion of the IM-1 mission on Feb. 22, 2023, marking the first U.S. commercial vehicle to make a soft landing on the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.
Intuitive Machines is poised for substantial revenue growth, projecting total revenues of $200 million to $240 million for 2024. With $73.1 million already secured in Q1, the company is on track to meet or even exceed these figures, especially with additional revenues anticipated from NASA contracts and other commercial engagements.
