3 Stocks at 52-Week Lows with Insider Buying

Buying the dip is a strategy often associated with buy-and-hold investors. However, it’s also a good strategy for traders. Buying low and selling high is a tried-and-true strategy for banking profits. A dynamic combination that frequently creates a profitable trade comes from stocks at 52-week lows with insider buying.
Investors frequently fear a drop in stock prices. Sometimes, that fear is justified. However, there are times when quality stocks simply become overvalued. When prices never go down, investors and traders can add shares of great companies at a better price.
And when you find a stock trading at a discount supported by strong insider buying, it’s worth a closer look. Insider buying isn’t a buy signal on its own. However, it’s important to note that insiders can sell stocks for many reasons, but they typically only add shares when they believe the company’s stock is undervalued. Here are three stocks at 52-week lows with insider buying.
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is an attractive stock to own for several reasons. The steel maker was rebuffed in its bid to buy U.S. Steel (NYSE:X). But the company shrugged that off and bought the U.S. plants of NLMK, Russia’s largest steel producer.
Investors can also consider an attractive forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.5x and the outlook for over 230% earnings growth in the next 12 months as compelling reasons to buy CLF stock. I’ll add another one: the stock has caught the eye of a prominent member of Congress.
Representative Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, aggressively bought and sold CLF stock in May. In fairness, Tuberville looked to be locking in profits based on insider knowledge of the U.S. Steel deal. That may explain why the stock is down more than 31% in the last three months. But two insiders have bought the dip, and that aligns with analysts who see a 20% uptick for the stock.
MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)
Investors may note that MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) has only one buyer, Coliseum Capital Management, in the last three months. But it’s important to note that the buyer has bought shares on nine separate occasions. That’s a conviction worth understanding.
MasterCraft’s business is normalizing. After a few years of outsized growth that served as a tailwind, the stock is up against choppy seas stirred by inflation and higher interest rates. Those issues are reflected in the company’s stock price, down 34% in the last 12 months and 16% in 2024.
However, with interest rates likely to move lower next year, many analysts believe 2024 will mark a bottom for the sector. And it’s important to note that while revenue and earnings are down year-over-year, the company continues to beat analysts’ estimates.
That could be why Coliseum Capital Management is aggressively buying the stock near its 52-week low. That would align with the consensus outlook of seven analysts, which have a $22.50 price target, which gives MCFT stock an 18.8% upside from its current price.
Heartland Express (HTLD)
Last on this list of stocks at 52-week lows with insider buying is Heartland Express (NYSE:HTLD). This is a medium- and long-haul trucking company headquartered in Iowa. Like most companies in the sector, Heartland is facing continued weak freight demand and inflation pressures. Those difficulties are playing out in the company’s financials. Top-line revenue has been down year-over-year in the last two quarters, and earnings have turned negative.
Not surprisingly, HTLD stock is down 24% in the last 12 months and 15.7% in 2024. Analysts are bearish on the stock, with a consensus Hold rating and even one Strong Sell rating.
However, in the last 90 days, there have been nine insider buys of Heartland stock. In fairness, the buys by chief executive officer (CEO) Michael Gerdin and his spouse appear to be buys for a revocable and/or family trust. But those aren’t the only buys.
It’s also important to note that the stock has been up 4.6% in the last 90 days, and institutions have been buying it nearly 2:1 in the last nine months. They could be buying into weakness, which could also be an opportunity for retail investors.
On the date of publication, Chris Markoch did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.