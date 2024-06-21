FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Pops on San Francisco Plans

Archer is planning an air mobility network in San Francisco

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Jun 21, 2024, 4:21 pm EDT

  • Archer Aviation (ACHR) recently announced plans for a air mobility network in San Francisco.
  • Archer plans to build five locations in the Bay Area that can be easily traveled between via Archer’s eVTOL aircrafts.
  • ACHR stock is up more than 15% on the news, although shares are still well in the red for the year.
Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock is surging today, up more than 15% as of this writing after the company revealed its planned San Francisco air mobility network. Indeed, the aviation company plans to construct a network connecting five locations within the Bay Area.

What does this mean for ACHR stock?

Well, if today’s jump is any indication, it’s seems like a very strong new development for Archer — and for residents of San Francisco. Per Archer’s announcement, the air mobility network will allow intracity travel via short flights throughout the area. 

According to the press release, people will be able to take 10 to 20 minute flights within the network, saving them from potential hours of auto traffic. 

Archer has already pinpointed the Kilroy Oyster Point as a “critical hub” in the network. As such, Archer has partnered with Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) for the development of certain logistics, including a potential “Sea Portal waterfront mobility hub” for aircraft and electric ferry operations.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Kilroy on developing infrastructure to support Archer’s air mobility service and laying the foundation for a robust network of landing sites throughout the Bay Area,” said Bryan Bernhard, Chief Growth & Infrastructure Officer at Archer. “I applaud Kilroy’s vision as one of the first developers to see our mobility service as a differentiating amenity for their real estate portfolio.”

ACHR Stock Jumps in Otherwise Poor Year for the Company

Despite today’s uptick, ACHR stock is still well in the red for the year. Indeed, ACHR is down about 37% year-to-date (YTD), even as the S&P 500 enjoys gains of more than 15% over the same period. 

A number of issues have plagued the commercial eVTOL aircraft company this year, especially rising costs. It’s unclear whether today’s jump is the start of a new chapter for Archer, or a blip on the radar. 

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

