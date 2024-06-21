Mark Your Calendars: The Student Loan Forgiveness Deadline Is June 30

The student loan forgiveness deadline is quickly approaching as students only have until June 30 to consolidate their debts.
Under this measure, students can consolidate several student loans into a single one. Doing so can make it easier to pay off the loan and there are also benefits of credits for the previously paid loans.
The forgiveness program has a deadline of June 30 and can go a long way toward lowering debt for student loan borrowers. Holders of student loans are able to apply online and some may even see their debt cleared immediately.
This all depends on the length of the student loan. Some plans allow for the debt to be cleared after a certain number of years. This ranges from 10 years, 20 years and 25 years.
What to Know the About Student Loan Forgiveness Deadline
While many will benefit from student loan forgiveness and consolidating their debts, there can be some disadvantages. That includes the length of time it takes to repay the loan increasing after consolidation. This could result in the person having to pay more in interest over time.
Karen McCarthy, vice president of public policy and federal relations at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, said this about the student loan forgiveness to Nerdwallet.
“It does take a little bit of time for the consolidation to go through. Make sure that you understand that it will take some time, because the Department of Ed is literally paying off your previous loans.”
Outside of student loans, there’s more news that’s worth reading about on Friday!
We have all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about today! Among that is what has shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in the news, a CDK cyberattack update and more. All of this info is ready to go at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Insider Maria Dreyfus Just Bought $2 Million of Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock
- CDK Cyberattack Update: Car Dealerships Continue to Struggle as Shutdowns Continue
- PENN Stock Alert: Boyd Gaming Wants to Buy Penn Entertainment
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.