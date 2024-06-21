CDK Cyberattack Update: Car Dealerships Continue to Struggle as Shutdowns Continue

The CDK cyberattack continues, and the newest update leaves car dealerships around the U.S. struggling and hampering the systems they use to conduct business.
Reports state that roughly 15,000 car dealerships in the U.S. and dealing with problems as a result of the CDK cyberattack. This marks the third day of issues for used car dealerships since the cyberattack initially took down their systems late on Tuesday before suffering a second attack on Wednesday.
CDK notes in an update that it doesn’t know when its systems will be operational again after the cyberattack. The company has shut down most of its systems in order to protect customers. It also warns that the outage could continue for several days.
The National Automobile Dealers Association said the following about the CDK cyberattack to CNBC:
“Dealers are very committed to protecting their customer information and are actively seeking information from CDK to determine the nature and scope of the cyber incident so they can respond appropriately.”
Update: Who Is Behind the CDK Cyberattack?
That’s still not known at this time. There’s likely a group behind the attack but they haven’t made themselves known yet. Instead, we have to wait for more updates from CDK to learn more about this cyberattack.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.