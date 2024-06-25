Nikola (NKLA) Stock Plunges After Enacting Reverse Split

Beleaguered electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) found itself in the news for the wrong reasons. On June 20, the company announced that its board of directors unanimously approved a reverse split of NKLA stock at a 1-for-30 ratio. It was supposed to take effect following the close of business Monday, with shares trading on a post-reverse-split basis today.
Unfortunately for NKLA stock stakeholders, industry publication EV reported that Nasdaq exchange operators halted trading of the equity late Monday because the reverse split “failed to occur as scheduled.” One hour after today’s opening bell, another EV report noted that Nikola shares plunged 16.5% to $8.78. This bout of volatility represented an all-time low when factoring in the split-adjusted price.
As of this moment, NKLA stock has recovered some of the returns lost. However, that will be of little comfort to longtime investors. As the aforementioned publication remarked, at a per-share price of $9.41, Nikola only carries a market capitalization of $424 million. Therefore, it’s fighting for its survival in an increasingly competitive sector.
NKLA Stock Faces a Host of Fundamental Headwinds
To be fair, Nikola isn’t without accomplishments. Yesterday, management announced that both its hydrogen-fuel-cell EVs (or FCEVs) and battery EVs have, in total, surpassed 2.5 million miles driven across North America. This stat encompasses testing, validation and mileage from actual operations.
Moreover, Nikola CEO Steve Girsky stated that the EV manufacturer would incorporate improvements in the second generation of electric-powered trucks. The head executive also vaguely alluded to aerodynamic efficiencies. Still, these positive developments appear to have relatively little impact on NKLA stock.
Unfortunately, Nikola faces an extremely competitive arena, and it may not have the substance necessary to sustain itself. With the sector struggling amid a brutal price war and declining consumer demand, NKLA stock was already in a difficult place, even without the halted trading incident.
Financially, Nikola is also failing to gain traction amid the possibility that the EV industry is consolidating. According to Precedence Research, the global EV space reached a valuation of $255.54 billion last year. By 2033, the sector could hit over $2.1 trillion, implying a compound annual growth rate of 23.42%.
However, after Nikola posted revenue of just under $50 million in 2022, the top line eroded to $35.84 million. With its first-quarter sales seeing a 30% decline, the company’s trailing 12-month revenue sits at $32.66 million.
While a reverse stock split may have bought the EV maker some time, it really just poses a major distraction.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.