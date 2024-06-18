NIO Stock’s Long-Term Play: Why Investors Shouldn’t Panic Over EU Tariffs

From seemingly any angle, China’s flagship electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE:NIO) seems to be facing an existential crisis. Recently, the European Union threatened to impose tariffs on EVs imported from China, a measure to protect European automotive manufacturers from unfair competitive practices, according to Reuters. Naturally, that’s a massive speedbump against Nio stock.
At the same time, not everyone in Europe is thrilled with the idea. Both German government officials and automakers have expressed concerns about Chinese retaliation. As Reuters mentioned, “[f]ears of escalating trade tensions have hit Europe as countries are still recovering from the economic shocks from the pandemic, higher inflation and interest rates and an energy crisis after the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.”
It’s not an ideal time for Europe — or any regional power for that matter — to start unnecessarily flexing its muscle. And that point will likely only be exacerbated because China has an ace up its sleeve, an ace that could potentially help Nio stock.
That’s not to say that Nio doesn’t have problems; it clearly does. On balance, though, the present dynamic may be offering a discounted (albeit speculative) opportunity for NIO stock.
Nio’s Geopolitical Threat: More Noise Than Substance
Last week, The New York Times stated that the EU would impose tariffs of up to 38% on EVs built in China. The news agency stated in part that the tariffs, “which have been expected for months, come on top of existing 10 percent duties, but the level of their impact has been disputed.”
Notably, the Times cited industry experts, who believe the impact will negatively affect consumers more so than China’s automakers. Effectively, the tariffs would raise the price of the most economical EVs available in the retail space. While the tariffs theoretically may protect European manufacturers, the measure would also clash against the region’s emissions-reduction initiatives.
Also, by reducing the number of combustion-powered vehicles on European roadways, the EU can potentially wean off hydrocarbons. That of course represents one of the major underlying issues in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
Further, it’s not as if the EV industry as a whole is enjoying such great times that it can afford to tick off the world’s biggest automotive market. As CNBC pointed out earlier this year, legacy auto giants are scaling back their EV rollouts due to fading demand.
A familiar theme arises: it’s just not a good time to start a potential trade war. So, while the geopolitical framework presents much barking, the bite may be limited. That’s somewhat good news for Nio stock.
Manufacturing Costs: The Ace in the Sleeve
It’s interesting that the NYT stated the quiet part out loud regarding the threatened tariffs. “Clamping down on E.V. exports to E.U. nations could drive more automakers in China to shift assembly to European countries like Hungary or Spain, where costs for labor and parts are higher, resulting in higher costs for consumers.”
That’s China’s core advantage right there. You have to appreciate the rich irony here. While we Americans love to blast the Chinese as commie crooks, they’re doing free-market capitalism better than we could have imagined. Now, let me be clear that I believe in the American way. Prosperity doesn’t have to come at the expense of basic worker rights and other protections.
And here’s the other quiet part: western nations will never beat China’s low labor costs. The nation prospers in large part because of its pro-business policies and more accommodating commercial regulations. It also has other advantages such as higher social cohesion, a byproduct of China’s neo-authoritarianism.
Basically, China can bludgeon the tariffs. Again, let’s not forget where the power structure lies. China is the world’s biggest automotive market. It’s not in anyone’s best interest to make it angry.
NIO Could be Great Value Right Now
At the moment, NIO stock trades at 1.01X trailing-year sales. That’s not particularly great when stacked against other automakers. However, it’s worth pointing out that the average revenue multiple in 2023 was 1.98X. And one year earlier, it was 2.26X. At the peak of the pandemic’s frenzy, the ratio stood at 23.19X. You can see the trend.
Of course, the erosion largely stemmed from the global demand reduction of EVs. Therefore, Nio stock appears to look discounted on a mathematical basis. Admittedly, with the dark clouds covering the space at the moment, circumstances don’t seem so chirpy.
Here’s the thing. According to Precedence Research, the global EV market could expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.42% from 2024 to 2033. However, Wall Street analysts believe that Nio could rise from 2023’s sales of $55.62 billion to $179.09 billion by 2028.
Of course, we’re covering different time periods but the aforementioned forecast translates to a CAGR of 26.35%. Up to 2028, Nio is expected to outpace the underlying industry.
And you know what? That seems a believable projection. Nio can outproduce its non-China competitors while undercutting them on costs, tariffs or not. So, from a speculative standpoint, Nio stock at this price seems very attractive.
