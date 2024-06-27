Phunware (PHUN) Stock Volatile Ahead of Trump-Biden Debate Tonight

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is on the move Thursday as investors prepare for the debate between former President Donald Trump and sitting President Joe Biden.
Phunware is tied to Trump as it has assisted with his presidential campaigns in the past. This has made PHUN a stock that if of interest to his followers. That means it often moves alongside news concerning the former President.
Considering that Trump is preparing to take part in his first in-person debate with President Biden tonight, it makes sense that PHUN stock would react. The debate is being hosted by CNN and is set for 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
How This Affects PHUN Stock Today
With this news comes heavy trading of PHUN stock as investors buy shares ahead of the presidential debate. This has more than 2.2 million units changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above the advertising company’s daily average trading volume of about 324,000 shares.
PHUN stock was up in trading earlier on Thursday. However, the shares have now slipped some compared to their price close.
Investors will also want to keep an eye on other stocks tied to Trump today. For example, shares of Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) are slipping 3.2% ahead of the debate with Biden.
