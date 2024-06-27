Jana Partners Is Betting Big on Rapid7 (RPD) Stock. It Wants a Sale.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) stock is climbing higher on Thursday after activist investor Jana Partners pushed the cybersecurity solutions company for a sale of its business.
According to insider sources, Jana Partners has enough of a stake in the company to push for this sale. It’s also worth noting that this comes after reports in 2023 that Rapid7 was considering strategic alternatives.
Outside of just a sale, Jana Partners also wants Rapid7 to improve its operating performance. This comes after the company reduced its outlook for 2024. Investors will note that the activist investor has successfully campaigned for sales of other companies, reports Reuters.
What This Means for RPD Stock
A sale of Rapid7 would likely seen the company taken private. If that were to happen, shares of RPD stock would no longer trade on a public exchange. However, it could mean a good payout for investors in the business.
RPD stock is up 2.8% as of Thursday morning but is down 24.2% since the start of the year. There have been 231,000 shares traded today, as compared to a daily average of about 1.1 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.