Time to Sell? 3 Semiconductor Stocks Losing Steam

The global demand for chips has continued to increase in recent years, making the semiconductor industry one of the most attractive investment sectors in the stock market.
While the semiconductor industry has enjoyed a significant boom, not all semiconductor stocks have kept pace with these developments. In this context, investors must reassess their portfolios, identifying stocks that might not only underperform but could significantly drag down investment returns. Hence, here are three semiconductor stocks to sell today.
Broadcom (AVGO)
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) navigates a complex global environment characterized by geopolitical tensions and rapid technological shifts. The company’s significant revenue exposure to China is a major concern amidst escalating U.S.-China tensions.
The U.S. government’s increasing restrictions on semiconductor sales to China, including the 2023 bans affecting major tech firms, pose a direct challenge to Broadcom’s sales strategies. Moreover, China’s retaliatory measures, such as the ban on Micron’s chips, underscore the fragility of Broadcom’s position in a market where political decisions can swiftly affect operational realities. Broadcom has pursued strategic acquisitions to diversify its revenue streams and reduce dependency on volatile markets in response to these challenges.
Broadcom’s recent financial performance reflects the mixed impact of these dynamics. While the company has seen growth in specific sectors like AI and cloud infrastructure, its traditional semiconductor business faces uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions and competitive pressures. This has led to fluctuating investor sentiments, as evidenced by the stock’s varied performance over recent quarters.
AMD (AMD)
AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is navigating through competitive pressures and evolving market dynamics in the semiconductor industry. The company’s Q1 earnings report highlighted several ongoing challenges. These include modest revenue growth, with only a 2% YoY (year-on-year) increase that fails to outpace current inflation rates, suggesting stagnation in real terms.
AMD finds itself in a highly competitive landscape, particularly against giants like Nvidia, which continues to dominate the GPU market. While competitive, AMD’s GPUs and CPUs have not achieved the same level of industry recognition or adoption as Nvidia’s offerings, particularly in burgeoning areas like AI and deep learning.
Furthermore, operational efficiency remains a concern. Despite revenue growth in the Data Center sector, the operating income has not kept pace, leading to a margin squeeze. This suggests that while AMD is pushing for growth in this lucrative market segment, it is currently doing so at a significant cost.
Intel (INTC)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was once a dominant force in the semiconductor industry. However, recent market dynamics and technological challenges have forced the company into a precarious position.
Intel’s challenges are deeply rooted in its technological advancements — or the lack thereof — compared to its competitors. The stark reality for Intel is its struggle with node advancements. Its ambitious plan to launch five nodes in four years is critical yet fraught with execution risks.
Intel’s financial performance has also been of concern. Despite a temporary boost in stock prices due to the general excitement around AI technologies, the company’s underlying financial health tells a different story. Intel’s revenue growth has been lackluster, particularly when compared to the explosive growth seen by Nvidia. This indicates a larger problem: Intel’s products are not aligning well with market demands, particularly in high-growth sectors like AI chipsets and GPUs.
The company’s stock is down 37% in 2024, reflecting the market’s pessimism in the prospects of Intel.
On the date of publication, Mohammed Saqib did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.