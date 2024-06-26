Treasure Hunt: 3 Cleantech Stocks Wall Street Hasn’t Discovered Yet

Undiscovered cleantech stocks are quietly transforming industries and paving the way for a sustainable future. As the global focus on reducing carbon footprints intensifies, companies in this article are pioneering breakthroughs in recycling, renewable energy, and emission control.
These firms are not just participating in the cleantech movement but are poised to lead it, thanks to their cutting-edge technologies and solutions. Investors seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for sustainable solutions should take note of these hidden gems.
Although ESG stocks like those discussed below may have disappointed some investors with their recent performance, I believe that we have only just started to tap into their long-term potential, which could be a boon for younger investors who have a long time horizon to watch their investments grow.
Dive into our detailed analysis to uncover why these stocks could be the next big thing in cleantech investing. So here is what people should consider.
Aqua Metals (AQMS)
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) specializes in sustainable recycling technologies for lead and other critical materials. Their innovative AquaRefining process is environmentally friendly and could disrupt traditional recycling methods.
Aqua Metals offers a less polluting and more efficient method of recycling metals. This process uses modular Aqualyzers to generate ultra-pure metal one atom at a time, significantly reducing environmental impact compared to traditional methods. Aqua Metals is focused on expanding its technology’s application beyond lead to other critical materials.
Looking forward, Aqua Metals aims to scale its AquaRefining technology and expand its market presence. The company is actively seeking partnerships and licensing agreements to deploy its innovative recycling solutions globally.
In Q1 2024, Aqua Metals reported an earnings per share (EPS) loss of 5 cents, which met analyst expectations. The company did not report any revenue for the quarter.
AQMS could be one of those low-valuation cleantech stocks that could make early investors rich thanks to its technology.
Beam Global (BEEM)
Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) designs and manufactures renewable energy solutions for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media, and energy security. Their solar-powered charging stations provide an off-grid solution for EV infrastructure.
In Q1 2024, Beam Global reported a net loss of $3 million, or 21 cents per share, which was better than the analyst consensus estimate of a 30-cent loss per share. This improvement was driven by effective cost management and operational efficiencies.
However, the company’s revenue for the quarter was $14.6 million, falling short of the expected $17.65 million. Despite this revenue miss, Beam Global achieved a record gross profit with a 10.2% gross margin.
Beam Global aims to continue scaling its operations and expanding its market presence. The company has a backlog of $20 million in orders. Beam Global is also focusing on strategic partnerships and new market entries to drive growth, which makes it one of those stocks to consider.
ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) develops technologies that improve the performance of combustion systems, reducing emissions and increasing efficiency. Their solutions are applicable in various industries, including energy, refining, and transportation.
Their AquaRefining process offers a cleaner, water-based method to recycle lead and other critical materials, significantly reducing environmental impact compared to traditional smelting processes.
In Q1 2024, ClearSign reported revenue of $1.1 million, up from $900,000 in Q1 2023. The company saw a significant improvement in its gross margin, which increased to 39.7% from 11.9% in the previous year.
Despite these positive developments, ClearSign incurred a net loss of $1.1 million, which is a decrease of $300,000 compared to the same period last year. The company’s cash reserves stood at approximately $4.6 million at the end of the quarter, excluding recent equity offerings.
ClearSign expects increased demand for its products due to upcoming air quality regulations in Texas and other regions. The company is focusing on expanding its sales efforts and market awareness of its solutions.
On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.