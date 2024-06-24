FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

Trump Media (DJT) Stock Jumps 20% on $69 Million Cash Infusion

Trump Media surges days after SEC's favorable ruling on stock registration

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Jun 24, 2024, 3:22 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • Trump Media (DJT) stock has been surging after the SEC declared the company’s new share registration effective.
  • Trump Media expects to receive $69.4 million in proceeds from warrants related to the stock registration.
  • Former President Trump remains the largest shareholder of Trump Media, with almost 65% ownership in the company.
DJT stock - Trump Media (DJT) Stock Jumps 20% on $69 Million Cash Infusion

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Trump Media (NASDAQ:DJT) stock erupted today, days after the company was permitted to register additional shares. Indeed, DJT stock is up 23% at the time of writing, erasing some of its recent losses over the past several weeks.

Today’s surge appears to be related to a decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which allowed Trump Media to register additional shares. As part of the registration, some early investors have been given the ability to resell certain shares and exercise previously issued stock warrants, which let their holders buy shares at a preset price within a given time period.

On Friday, Trump Media stated it expects to receive almost $70 million from the warrants exercised late last week.

DJT Stock Soars Ahead of Election

After today’s jump, DJT stock is up 93% year-to-date. Since completing its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger back in March, Trump Media has enjoyed a strong year, albeit with some notable volatility.

At last month’s quarterly earnings report, Trump Media announced a net loss of $327.6 million on revenue of just $770,500.

Trump Media’s $6 billion in market capitalization is largely dependent on former President Trump and his associated popularity. Trump recently suffered a major setback after being found guilty of 34 felony counts back in May. He was found guilty on charges related to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. That said, he remains likely to receive the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump owns about 114,000,000 shares of Trump Media, about 65% of the company’s stock. Interestingly, as per the conditions of the company’s SPAC merger lock-up period, Trump can’t sell any of his current ownership until late September.

Trump’s Truth Social remains the ex-president’s favorite social media outlet. That said, he recently joined TikTok as a means of garnering more traffic.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

Communications, Media, Social Media

Meme Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/06/trump-media-djt-stock-jumps-20-on-69-million-cash-infusion/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC