Why Is Branchout Food (BOF) Stock Down 39% Today?

Branchout Food (NASDAQ:BOF) stock is falling on Thursday after the dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks company priced a public offering for its shares.
Branchout Food is offering investors 1.75 million shares of BOF stock for 80 cents each, and the company expects to raise gross proceeds of $1.4 million from the offering.
The food tech company already plans to use the money gained from this public offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including operating expenses and capital expenditures.
There’s also a 45-day option for underwriters to acquire another 262,500 shares at the offering price. Alexander Capital L.P. is the sole book runner for the BOF stock offering.
What This Means for BOF Stock
With this comes an increase in the total number of outstanding BOF shares. That will dilute the stakes of current investors in the company. This is one of the reasons why BOF stock is falling today.
On top of that, the 80 cents price for BOF shares is a significant discount. For comparison, the stock closed out Wednesday at $1.31 per share. That’s another reason for shares losing value today.
BOF stock is down 38.9% as of Thursday morning.
