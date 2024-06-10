Why Is Leafly (LFLY) Stock Down 5% Today?

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) stock is falling on Monday following a recent rally of the company’s shares.
Leafly lifted investor morale on Friday with the release of its annual filing for 2023. That resulted in heavy trading of the company’s shares, sending LFLY stock higher. This saw some 36 million shares trade hands on Friday. The company’s daily average trading volume is well below that at 742,000 shares.
One highlight from Leafly’s annual report is the expected growth in 2024. The company notes that the cannabis market in the U.S. is expected to continue to see growth. However, it does warn that the market faces some challenges as it is still fairly new.
Here’s a portion of what Leafly said in its annual report:
“Leafly’s marketplace competes for its share of a large and growing audience. Leafly seeks to offer a differentiated experience for every visitor, powered by educational resources, broad selection, data and science. We believe the breadth of verified information, news and selection establishes trust between Leafly and its audience, creating a competitive environment that favors Leafly.”
LFLY Stock Movement Today
LFLY stock isn’t seeing much activity this morning, with only about 65,000 shares traded as of this writing. That’s well below the company’s daily average trading volume. It’s also a far cry from the number of shares that traded on Friday.
It comes as no surprise that LFLY stock is giving up some of its recent gains. This has the company’s shares down 5% as of Monday morning. Investors will also note the stock was down 47% year-to-date when markets closed on Friday.
